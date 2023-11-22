Sunshine, milder temperatures to return Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday turned out to be a rather eventful one when it comes to weather. It’s a day that featured the heaviest rain of the month early on, a brief return to sunshine in the afternoon, and now clouds moving back in during the evening hours.

Thankfully, the second batch of clouds is not poised to bring the area more rain, and more importantly, should stabilize our temperatures, which earlier on in the evening were plummeting.

The cloudiness’ entrance and exit figure to be well-timed, as it’s likely the clouds will have exited the area by sunrise. That’ll allow sunshine and west-southwesterly winds to do their thing, eventually resulting in temperatures that reach the middle to upper 40s.

Wall-to-wall sunshine is expected on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much of the same is on tap for Thanksgiving, though just a few clouds may dot the skies from time to time. The only modest change will come in terms of temperatures, thanks to a shift to a northerly wind. Ultimately, we’ll expect high temperatures to reach the middle 40s on what promises to be an extremely pleasant holiday.

Sunshine will again dominate on Thanksgiving Day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday may feature a bit more cloudiness, though precipitation is not in the cards. What is, however, is a transition to a much colder pattern. Thanks to breezy northerly winds, temperatures Friday aren’t to get out of the 30s.

More cloudiness is expected Friday, which will allow temperatures to be considerably cooler. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The weekend also figures to see temperatures in the 30s, though it’s likely the vast majority of it will be dry. However, a fast-moving clipper system may bring us a quick shot of very light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Should snow occur, accumulations, if any, appear to be on the very low side.

Precipitation will be minimal over the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday night into Sunday features our only chances for snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For those traveling over the upcoming holiday period, there’s good news! With just a few exceptions, the weather looks to be extremely quiet nationwide. If there’d be one period of concern, it’d be Thursday night into Friday, where snow could cause issues over the Rocky Mountain states.

Extremely quiet weather is expected Wednesday throughout the nation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Very quiet weather is expected in much of the country Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow could be a bit of a concern well to our west Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Very few issues are expected nationwide Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Light snow could cause some minor concerns in the Great Lakes and the northern Plains. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

