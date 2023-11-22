Scandroli Construction builds more than structures in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When you drive in downtown Rockford you may pass the BMO Center, the Winnebago County Justice Center and the soon-to-be public library.

23 News talks with the minds and hands behind these iconic structures to learn about how Scandroli Construction approaches a new generation of formations.

Scandroli Construction made its mark 116 years ago. It’s built many large structures over the years that play vital roles in the city of Rockford. However, the company has actually been passed down through bloodlines, each one modernizing the last generations projects.

The company built a name for itself within the city of Rockford after having a hand in many well known buildings. The company was first started in 1907 by Joe Scandroli Sr.’s father.

“Its hard to drive around Rockford, Illinois and not drive by a Scandrolli construction building. Very proud of that,” said Joe Scandroli, the CEO of Scandroli Construction.

“We were a partner in the county jail which was another big project and we also worked at the federal courthouse,” said Joe Scandroli Sr., whose the chairman of Scandroli Construction.

Its more than city pride for the construction family. Joe Sr. first laid down the foundation for what is downtown Rockfords premiere entertainment venue.

“In 1979 we were awarded the first phase of the Metrocentre,” recalls Joe Sr.

“The way arenas are used and modernized and the way spectators watch sports today has changed from when the building was originally designed,” said Joe.

“I remember as a kid going to events there and now my oldest son is going to hockey games with his buddies,” said Anthony Scandrolli, the vice president at Scandroli Construction.

Now the Scandroli brothers get to take on their father’s original work from the ‘70s and re-modernize it into the new millennia.

“My family’s very proud of them and that they could take the ball and run with it and they’ve done a very good job as far as we’re concerned,” said Joe Sr.

“We hope there’s a fifth generation and there’s the relationships that were started by my father and uncle are potentially there for our kids,” said Joe.

Both Joe and Anthony agree they always expected to take over the family business and work alongside their father.

“On the weekends, I would ride with my dad and we’d go out to job sites and it would maybe be the time when the foundations are going in,” Joe recalls.

Scandroli Construction has also helped build the St. Thomas Catholic Church, the Chicago Rockford International Airport and Rockford City Well Houses that connects the city’s sewer system.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.