Rockford Mission celebrates 59 years of Thanksgiving banquets

(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s largest non-profits will host its annual Thanksgiving banquet the day before the holiday.

The Rockford Rescue Mission will serve a free Thanksgiving meal at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The Mission, located at 715 W. State St., has been serving Rockford’s unhoused and in need population for 59 years, and every year (save one for social distancing) the Great Hall is packed with volunteers and clients all together for the holiday.

This delicious Thanksgiving meal includes turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dressing and a slice of pie for dessert. Everything is offered for free to anyone who attends the banquet.

Anyone looking for a Thanksgiving meal is welcome to attend. Volunteers are also needed year-round.

