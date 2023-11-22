A pleasant Thanksgiving with a cold Black Friday to follow for the Rockford Region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have had a few clouds earlier this morning but they are quickly starting to tapper off, leaving us with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Overnight tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s.

Thanksgiving will be a pleasant one. Our normal high for November 23 is 42 degrees. Our highs look to be right around the 43 degree mark meaning we are at what we should be. It will be a bit gusty as some gusts can reach up to 20 mph from the north but the partly sunny skies help keep us feeling warm.

Thursday night an injection of cold air enters the region behind a cold front. This lowers our overnight lows to be in the lower 20s, and with a 10 mph wind our wind chills will be in the lower teens. Our sky will be mostly cloudy which helps us from getting even colder.

Black Friday is going to be quite chilly. Our highs will be around the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies. However, wind gusts will reach up to 15 mph, making our wind chills barely reach above 20 degrees. If you plan on going out shopping I’d recommend bringing some gloves and a winter coat with you.

This weekend the below average temperatures continue with highs in the mid-30s. Sunday morning there is a chance we could see some snow. As of now I am not overly confident in disruptive amounts of snow. Of course we will keep you updated as we get closer.

