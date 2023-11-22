Oregon fourth graders learn about soil in unique activity

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from Kings School in Oregon learn about agriculture through the curious “Soil Your Undies” learning activity provided by the Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom.

The Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom’s (IAITC) mission is to bring detailed agricultural information to students in grades Pre-K through 12 across Illinois.

“Each year, our teacher grant program is very competitive, and our judging panel is amazed at the unique programs teachers use to infuse agriculture into their curriculum. Our grant recipients are ready to jump into units of study highlighting agriculture. We see 2023-2024 as a prime opportunity for teachers to infuse their curriculum with agriculture,” Kevin Daugherty said, director of IAITC.

Teacher Tammy Greene received a book grant on soil from IATC and started the school year with a learning opportunity with underwear. Tammy’s students would learn through planting and watching of cotton underwear decompose what makes soil healthy. After recently digging out the underwear, students would observe how much material was missing due to the numerous organisms in the soil.

Susan Moore, director of the IAA Foundation, added, “We take pride in providing resources so teachers can continue engaging and inspiring students. These grants are a meaningful way for the IAA Foundation to partner with like-minded organizations to fulfill our mission to support the future of agriculture through education.”

For more information on how to support agriculture learning programs go to www.iaafoundation.org.

