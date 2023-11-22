Know before you go: Stroll on State parking, traffic advisory issued
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City officials release a traffic advisory Wednesday ahead of Stroll on State festivities scheduled Nov. 25:
- Road closures start at 5 a.m. in preparation for the Dasher Dash 5K and Stroll on State parade.
- All streets will close at 6 a.m. near the downtown area where Stroll on State is hosted. Closed streets are bordered by Jefferson, Church, Chestnut/Walnut and Third Street.
- Main from Cedar Street north to Chestnut will be closed at noon for parade staging
- During the parade: Drivers on IL-2 north will see a detour at Cedar St. Motorists traveling westbound will follow Jefferson Street across the river, and those traveling east, should use Chestnut/Walnut Street
- During the festivities: from noon until 5 p.m., Third Street/IL-251 north will go down to two lanes of travel from Walnut north to Jefferson Street
- Eastbound Chestnut/Walnut Street will go down to one lane from Wyman to First Street
Parking lots and parking decks are great options for shoppers visiting the local shops and businesses downtown. Event parking rates of $5 will be in effect at the Main Street North Parking Deck across from the Coronado Performing Arts Center and also at the Church Street South Parking Deck near the BMO Center.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.