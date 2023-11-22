Know before you go: Stroll on State parking, traffic advisory issued

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City officials release a traffic advisory Wednesday ahead of Stroll on State festivities scheduled Nov. 25:

Road closures start at 5 a.m. in preparation for the Dasher Dash 5K and Stroll on State parade.

All streets will close at 6 a.m. near the downtown area where Stroll on State is hosted. Closed streets are bordered by Jefferson, Church, Chestnut/Walnut and Third Street.

Main from Cedar Street north to Chestnut will be closed at noon for parade staging

During the parade: Drivers on IL-2 north will see a detour at Cedar St. Motorists traveling westbound will follow Jefferson Street across the river, and those traveling east, should use Chestnut/Walnut Street

During the festivities: from noon until 5 p.m., Third Street/IL-251 north will go down to two lanes of travel from Walnut north to Jefferson Street