Illinois Tollway expects 8.8 million vehicles traveling for Thanksgiving

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois prepares for the holidays starting Nov. 22, through Nov. 27 as increased traffic is expected on the tollway.

Thanksgiving travelers should know that the expected “heaviest day of travel” is set to be on Wednesday with an estimated 1.8 million drivers are anticipated to travel through. The Illinois Tollway wishes to remind drivers of their Pay By Plate service and I-Pass.

Pay By Plate allows drivers to be billed for tolls on the Illinois Tollway while the I-PASS allows drivers with pre-paid accounts to pay tolls in Illinois and 18 other states that participate in the E-ZPass. Members can also add license plates of family or friends traveling for the holiday using the Tollway App or accessing www.getipass.com.

“Before getting behind the wheel this Thanksgiving holiday, we remind our I-PASS and Pay By Plate customers that they can use the Illinois Tollway App to temporarily add rental cars or out-of-town family and friends’ vehicles to their accounts to conveniently pay tolls,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said. “It’s our goal to make travel simple and convenient for customers.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.