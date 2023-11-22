IceHogs join Rep. Maurice West to promote Share the Warmth clothing drive

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs are joining with State Representative Maurice West (IL-67) on Friday, Nov. 24, at the entry of the BMO Center.

Celebrating 10 years, the annual Share the Warmth clothing drive brings warmth, protection and comfort to the Rockford area. Fans can support the event by dropping of gently used or new clothes and winter wear. Upon donation, donors will receive a free ticket for the IceHogs game on Friday, Dec. 8.

Fans who wish to donate can find Share the Warmth drop off bins at the entry of the BMO Center. Donors will receive a QR code where they can redeem their free ticket and have the option to purchase more tickets at a discount.

“The Share the Warmth donation drive is more than an act of generosity, it’s a testament to Rockford’s unity and care for those in need,” said West. “Let’s wrap our neighbors in warmth and kindness, ensuring that no one in our area faces the cold alone. Thank you to the IceHogs for demonstrating your commitment to our community by partnering in this important work.”

Fans can get their tickets to the Friday game through Ticketmaster.

