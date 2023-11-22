How the Rockford region’s weather can make us sleepy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s a good chance you may feel a bit sleepy after your Thanksgiving feast, but weather can have an impact on your sleep quality too.

Less Sunlight: Sunshine stops the production of a sleep hormone called melatonin and starts the production of serotonin. This chemical helps us feel more awake and alert during the day time. However, when we enter the winter time, the reduction of sunlight forces our bodies to reduce the amount of serotonin produced in a day allowing an increases in melatonin at night making us sleepier.

Reduced Oxygen: Whenever rain is falling, our atmosphere fills up with water vapor lowering the pressure. When pressure is lowered, the amount of oxygen is lowered. Oxygen is responsible for stimulating our brain and helping us feel more alert. When there is less oxygen, we feel more tired.

The Sound of Rain: Rainfall helps us fall asleep at night, because the pitter-patter produces pink noise. Pink noise is similar to white noise, but has a lower frequency. These sounds have been found to help people fall asleep faster and get a deeper sleep.

Thankfully, the lack of sunshine won’t be a concern this Thanksgiving as we will be sunny and dry. But, no one will argue with you if you wanted to take a post-meal nap.

