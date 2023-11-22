Harlem Globetrotters visit Rockford to honor former teammate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A world renown basketball team member will make his way to the Forest City to celebrate former Globetrotter and Freeport native, McKinley “Deacon” Davis.

The city will welcome player Too Tall Winston from the Globetrotters 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, in front of an audience at the African-American Resource Center at Booker (AARCB).

Davis, former executive director of AARCB, also played for the Globetrotter in the 1950s. Winston will also promote the Globetrotters’ upcoming show at at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at the BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford.

Guest will hear him speak alongside Karen Waller of AARCB, Judge Yarbrough and mayor Tom McNamara.

Afterwards, Winston will stay to take photos and visit with fans for about a half hour.

