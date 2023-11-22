Harlem Community Center breaks ground on new childcare facility

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem Community Center (HCC) officially broke ground Tuesday on a new childcare facility.

The HCC was one of eight projects awarded funding through the Rebuild Illinois initiative, receiving an $8.9 million Early Childhood construction grant for the new facility.

The 40,000 square foot structure called Heart of the Parks Learning Center will replace the 1957 Harlem Community Center building at 900 Roosevelt Rd. in Machesney Park. Class rooms will be handicapped accessible, and offer more programs like senior day services. At least 20 staff members will be needed to fill positions in the childcare department.

CEO Shannon Scheffel says the facility will e able to serve seniors and over 300 children in early education. Childcare will also be available for low and moderate-income families.

Scheffel says, “This just adds to our mission right, now we are able to instead of serving 226 children, now it’s going to be over 300 children that we are serving, and we will be able to serve seniors who haven’t had access to services before.”

Hand-n-Hand preschool teacher, Mary Viederis says, “I think it will be neat to see the birth through four-year-olds and then also the after-school care and the summer program and then also the elderlies and the seniors as well. So, it’s kind of the whole family wrapped up into

Leaders say the Heart of the Parks childcare facility will be up and functioning by this time next year.

