East, Jefferson compete in day two of the inaugural Fred VanVleet Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the favorite Thanksgiving week traditions around the Stateline is the basketball tournaments. The newest one in Rockford is the inaugural Fred VanVleet Classic which continued its second day today at Vanvleet’s alma mater, Auburn. Schools throughout the Stateline and all over the country are competing and Jefferson and East took the court today.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.