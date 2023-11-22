East, Jefferson compete in day two of the inaugural Fred VanVleet Classic

Thanksgiving week hoops continued
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the favorite Thanksgiving week traditions around the Stateline is the basketball tournaments. The newest one in Rockford is the inaugural Fred VanVleet Classic which continued its second day today at Vanvleet’s alma mater, Auburn. Schools throughout the Stateline and all over the country are competing and Jefferson and East took the court today.

