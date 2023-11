ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid to low 40′s. A few clouds tonight as we drop to the upper 20′s. Middle 40′s for Thanksgiving with mainly sunny skies. Cold for the weekend with highs in the mid to low 30′s and low around 20 degrees. Light snow possible on Sunday morning.

