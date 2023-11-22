DeKalb Fire Department to display wreaths for fire safety awareness

Since 1986, the DeKalb Fire Department has displayed lighted wreaths as visual reminders for home fire safety during the holidays.
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Christmas Lights (gfx)(MGN)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The DeKalb Fire Department is reminding people to celebrate the holidays safely and “keep the wreaths red!”

From Thanksgiving until January 1, 2024, a wreath with red light bulbs will hang outside each DeKalb fire station. If firefighters have to respond to a fire related to the holiday season, they’ll replace a red bulb with a white bulb. The goal is to keep all of the lights on the wreaths red.

According to the DeKalb Fire Department, the leading causes of holiday fires include cooking, candles, electrical short circuits in decorative lighting and combustible holiday decorations. Chimney fires and heating appliances such as space heaters can also pose fire risks.

If you have any questions about the Red Wreath Program or fire safety, please contact the DeKalb Fire Department at 815-748-8460.

