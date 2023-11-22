Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland to perform Saturday at the Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s going to be a very busy weekend in downtown Rockford. Thursday marks Turkey Day, followed by Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

On top of that, Stroll on State 2023 will be set up in downtown Rockford, with festivities going into the night.

Then, on top of THAT, a holiday celebration is expected to light up the Coronado Performing Arts Center. The performance is called Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, and will feature high flying acrobatics, Christmas carols, and more, featuring artists from all over the world.

Associate Director and Lead Singer, Vincent Ortega, joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth, to talk about the performance.

