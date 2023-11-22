Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland to perform Saturday at the Coronado

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s going to be a very busy weekend in downtown Rockford. Thursday marks Turkey Day, followed by Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

On top of that, Stroll on State 2023 will be set up in downtown Rockford, with festivities going into the night.

Then, on top of THAT, a holiday celebration is expected to light up the Coronado Performing Arts Center. The performance is called Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, and will feature high flying acrobatics, Christmas carols, and more, featuring artists from all over the world.

Associate Director and Lead Singer, Vincent Ortega, joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth, to talk about the performance.

More information on the performance, including where to buy tickets, can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dameria Giwa-Finley
Rockford woman convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing
Medication theft
Winnebago County nurse indicted on theft, drug charges
Police lights
Rockford police: Investigation clear after suspicious package found
Beloit gas station feud leads to property damage, warrant issued - security camera
Beloit police search for suspect after gas station disagreement
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Harlem Globetrotters visit Rockford to honor former teammate
If you enjoy high flying acts or Christmas carols, this is the event for you
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland comes to town the night of Stroll on State
From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, several detours and road closures will be in place...
Know before you go: Stroll on State parking, traffic advisory issued
IceHogs take Game 1 in best-of-three vs. Wild in OT thriller
IceHogs join Rep. Maurice West to promote Share the Warmth clothing drive