Airbnb bookings increase by nearly 50% in Rockford since last year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With one of the busiest travel weeks upon us, you might have trouble booking a hotel. That’s why one home rental service is filling the gap.

More than 300 vacation rental homes are listed in Rockford alone, posted on Airbnb and Vrbo. Right now, only 220 of them are available to be rented just before the holiday season. Airbnb hosts say business is booming more than ever, with a 49% growth since last year.

This year, about 100 new listings have popped up in the region. That puts the total listed vacation rental homes at more than 700 in the stateline.

Nick Naruz owns Toad Hall Books and Records in Rockford. He began listing his vacation rental home, “Mr. Toad’s Pinball Bungalow”, on Airbnb.com last year.

“The hotels in the area simply cannot hold everyone that is coming to our area,” Naruz said. “A lot of times they come visit their grandparents or their parents and their house isn’t very big, you need that extra space and that’s where Airbnb fits in. There are in-seasons and off-seasons for the Rockford area, we have the holidays, summers tend to be a little busier. Occupancy is somewhere around 60-70% for the year.”

In downtown Rockford, Abreo owner Paul Sletten owns three Airbnb’s, one of which is above his restaurant. He says the at-home comfort is what draws people to choose a place like his over a hotel.

“Most people are coming into town either for a wedding, or for work or for a concert,” Sletten said. “They’re usually looking for more than just a place to crash, people really love it, it’s near the restaurants and the nightlife and things they want to be a part of.”

Overall in Rockford, the occupancy rate is just under 60%, but that is a 12% increase since last year, with July being the most booked month.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.