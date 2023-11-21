Winnebago County nurse indicted on theft, drug charges

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A grand jury indicted a 62-year-old nurse Tuesday on federal charges including theft, financial exploitation of the elderly, and possession of a controlled substance.

Jane Biller, 62, is due for an arraignment hearing at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12.

The charges stem from an investigation in October at Prairie View Assisted Living Facility on McNair Road. Police were called to the facility to investigate missing narcotic prescription medication. Investigators found several instances where patient medications had been unaccounted for over a months-long period.

Biller, worked as a nurse at the facility at the time, and during the investigation was developed as a suspect.

