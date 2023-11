WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Village officials announced an extension Monday for yard waste pickup in the village of Winnebago.

The last day was originally scheduled for Nov. 21, but is extended one week through Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Residents should use standard brown bags or garbage cans marked with an “X” to gather yard waste for removal.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.