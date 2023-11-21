Rockford woman convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing

Dameria Giwa-Finley
Dameria Giwa-Finley(Winnebago County Sheriff)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman has been found guilty in the 2020 stabbing death of Diandre Grant.

Dameria Giwa-Finley, 28, was named as a suspect after calling police on September 30, 2020. She told officers Grant had entered her apartment in the 1900 block of W. Riverside Boulevard and collapsed. When officers arrived, they found Grant with stab wounds to his chest and legs. He died later at the hospital.

Giwa-Finley’s trial began on September 11, 2023. The conviction means she must spend 20-60 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

She is due back in court on December 15 for a status hearing.

