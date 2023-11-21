Rockford police: Investigation clear after suspicious package found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say there is no threat Tuesday after an investigation into a suspicious package.

No word yet on where the package was found, only that it was in the 200 block of E. State Street in Rockford. Police asked the public to avoid the area just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday via social media.

200 E State St is all clear. Our bomb technicians determined the package was not a threat. Thank you for your patience. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 22, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

