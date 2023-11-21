Rockford police: Investigation clear after suspicious package found

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say there is no threat Tuesday after an investigation into a suspicious package.

No word yet on where the package was found, only that it was in the 200 block of E. State Street in Rockford. Police asked the public to avoid the area just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday via social media.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Dameria Giwa-Finley
Rockford woman convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing
Single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near U.S. 20 and I-39 interchange halts traffic...
Eastbound lanes of US 20 closed after car flips over into median
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Harlem Community Center officially broke ground Tuesday for a new childcare facility.
Harlem Community Center breaks ground on new childcare facility
Photo of Phase 1 of the BMO build
Scandroli Construction builds more than structures in Rockford
Harlem Community Center breaks ground on new childcare facility
Harlem Community Center breaks ground on new childcare facility
We learn why it's important not to abuse them
Physician explains how to safely administer antibiotics