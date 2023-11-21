Rockford Christian’s Weston Forward heads to University of North Dakota

Forward will study commercial aviation
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The college signings continued today across the stateline. Rockford Christian’s Weston Forward is another athlete continuing his academic and athletic career for a Division One program.

Forward is heading to the University of North Dakota to run cross country and track. He’s been a shining star at Rockford Christian for the past few years as he received all-state honors in 2021-23. He finished fourth in the 1A 3,200 event at State last spring which was the best finish at State in program history.

The future Fighting Hawk said he was drawn to UND for not only the track and cross-country program but also their commercial aviation program, which has been one of his dreams since he was young.

