ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain ends this morning with a few sprinkles this afternoon. Highs today in the low 40′s. Down to 30 tonight with partly cloudy skies. Low 40′s both Wednesday and Thanksgiving with a mix of sun and clouds. Colder for the weekend with highs in the middle 30′s and lows around 20. Chance for light snow/flurries on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.