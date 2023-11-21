Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 29-year-old man shot Nov. 17 in Rockford has been released.

Floyd Rush, of Rockford, was found just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Evelyn Street with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

First responders transported Rush to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he did not survive.

Witnesses told police Rush was shot during an argument with Arianna Hawkins, 26, of Rockford.

Though Hawkins she left the scene, she was later found in her vehicle and taken into custody.

Hawkins faces attempted murder charges, as well as aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Freeport police investigate two shots-fired incidents
North Park Fire breaks ground on new fire station
Get a safe ride home this Thanksgiving in Winnebago County
Get a safe ride home this Thanksgiving in Winnebago County
North Park Fire breaks ground on new fire station