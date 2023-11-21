Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 29-year-old man shot Nov. 17 in Rockford has been released.

Floyd Rush, of Rockford, was found just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Evelyn Street with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

First responders transported Rush to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he did not survive.

Witnesses told police Rush was shot during an argument with Arianna Hawkins, 26, of Rockford.

Though Hawkins she left the scene, she was later found in her vehicle and taken into custody.

Hawkins faces attempted murder charges, as well as aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

