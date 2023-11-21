Physician explains how to safely administer antibiotics

Dr. Michael Pulia with UW Health shares during Antibiotic Awareness Week.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An estimated 7.7 million people, globally, died from bacterial infection, according to numbers from a Global Burden of Disease Study, but antibiotics give people a fighting chance against them.

Antibiotics can do wonders for people fighting infections, but the more they are prescribed, the less effective they can become. Dr. Michael Pulia with UW Health joins 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Tuesday, to talk about the proper use of antibiotics.

