North Park Fire breaks ground on new fire station

North Park Fire Station breaks ground on new fire station
North Park Fire Station breaks ground on new fire station(wifr)
By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - North Park Fire Protection District officially broke ground Monday on its new fire station.

Officials say it will replace three existing buildings which all date back to the 1950′s and 60′s. The new facility will be less expensive to operate, more space for fire equipment and will allow for a faster response time to the community.

It will be located at 1011 Harlem Road in Machesney Park.

Fire Chief Joel Hallstorm says, “So, this puts us in the center of our population census this is right in the middle. It’s a really appropriate response area to catch like 90% of our call volumes. So, it will help a lot of the efficiencies and how we operate, and we’re excited to be here kind of in the middle of the village where we belong.”

Officials say it will be 20,000 square feet, private bunk rooms for the firefighters, larger classrooms, and it will allow for more community involvement during fire events. Hallstorm says the new station will give them the proper space they need to operate.

Hallstorm says “It’s going to be a good-looking sharp building. It’s going to be something to be proud of. We are building it in a way where we can really involve the community in our fire protection events now because we will have a big open area and big parking lots.”

The new building is expected to be finished in a year.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near U.S. 20 and I-39 interchange halts traffic...
Eastbound lanes of US 20 closed after car flips over into median
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
Byron going to State
The Tigers fight their way into a state title game spot

Latest News

Police lights
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Freeport police investigate two shots-fired incidents
Freeport police investigate two shots-fired incidents
North Park Fire breaks ground on new fire station
North Park Fire breaks ground on new fire station
Get a safe ride home this Thanksgiving in Winnebago County
Get a safe ride home this Thanksgiving in Winnebago County