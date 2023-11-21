Janesville family displaced after $40K house fire

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Two adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross Monday after their home caught fire.

First responders dispatched just before 5 p.m. to the 400 block of N. Grant Avenue for aid.

The family was able to safely evacuate before crews arrived on scene.

Investigators say the fire started near the dryer in the basement of the one-story duplex.

Damages are estimated at $40,000.

No injuries were reported, but heavy smoke damage has the residents looking for somewhere to stay while cleanup and investigation are underway.

