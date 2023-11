IHSA State Championship games to air on Circle Network

NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - IHSA State Championship football plays this weekend at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium, and all games will broadcast on the Circle Network. Due to the IHSA coverage, the Rockford IceHogs vs. Milwaukee Admirals hockey game will be on at 7 p.m. Friday, on Antenna TV.

Classes 1A-4A will play Friday, Nov. 24

1A Lena-Winslow vs. Camp Point Cen. - 10 a.m.

2A Wilmington vs., Athens - 1 p.m.

3A Byron vs. Mt. Carmel - 4 p.m.

4A St. Laurence vs. Rochester - 7 p.m.

Classes 5A-8A will play Saturday, Nov. 25

5A LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) vs. Joliet (Catholic Academy) - 10 a.m.

6A Cary Grove vs. East St. Louis - 1 p.m.

7A Downers Grove vs. Chicago (Mt. Carmel) - 4 p.m.

8A Wilmette (Loyola Academy) vs. Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) - 7 p.m.

IHSA.org will also have live score updates throughout all games. Check your local provider for channel listings below:

Circle Network

OTA: 19.2 HD

OTA: 23.3 SD

Comcast: 434

Rochelle Comcast: 356

Spectrum: 194

Mediacom: 102

Antenna TV

OTA: 23.2

Spectrum: 193

Mediacom: 101

WSLN (Over the Air)

19.1 CW

19.2 Circle

19.3 Antenna TV

