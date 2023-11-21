Beloit police search for suspect after gas station disagreement

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police are searching for a woman they say caused significant damage at a gas station following a disagreement.

Investigators posted the woman’s photo on social media, asking if anyone recognized her. In an update, police said they’d issued a warrant for her arrest after she made comments on their Facebook page.

If you know the woman’s whereabouts, you can submit a P3 tip or call 608-757-2244 and refer to Officer Paulson’s report BE23349941.

