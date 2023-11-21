Beloit police search for suspect after gas station disagreement

Beloit gas station feud leads to property damage, warrant issued - security camera
Beloit gas station feud leads to property damage, warrant issued - security camera(City of Beloit Police Department)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police are searching for a woman they say caused significant damage at a gas station following a disagreement.

Investigators posted the woman’s photo on social media, asking if anyone recognized her. In an update, police said they’d issued a warrant for her arrest after she made comments on their Facebook page.

If you know the woman’s whereabouts, you can submit a P3 tip or call 608-757-2244 and refer to Officer Paulson’s report BE23349941.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near U.S. 20 and I-39 interchange halts traffic...
Eastbound lanes of US 20 closed after car flips over into median
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Dameria Giwa-Finley
Rockford woman convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing

Latest News

Dameria Giwa-Finley
Rockford woman convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing
Rain Ends this Morning
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--11/21/23
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Officials weigh their options Monday on ways they can give back to the city of Rockford...
$31M surplus revealed from 2022 Rockford city budget