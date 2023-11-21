Art in Transit project brings RMTD bus station to life

Students with the SPARK arts program put together the mosaics over the summer.
Students with the SPARK arts program put together the mosaics over the summer.(RMTD)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A downtown Rockford bus station gets a face lift with help from students who love the arts.

The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) unveiled new mosaics Tuesday at its 501 W. State St. transfer center.

These eye catching instillations titled “Kallosal Kids” were inspired by art with interchangeable pieces that reflect different shapes.

Standing eight feet tall and nearly two and a half feet wide, the new pieces are displayed on the exterior walls of the bus station.

Thanks to funding by the Rockford Area Arts Council, 25 middle and high school students were able to put the pieces together through the art program, SPARK.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near U.S. 20 and I-39 interchange halts traffic...
Eastbound lanes of US 20 closed after car flips over into median
Dameria Giwa-Finley
Rockford woman convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

The big man suits up to touchdown in the stateline
Santa visits the stateline: A list of events
Rock Valley College
Rock Valley College to host International lifestyle showcase
Frozen turkey
Belvidere Police Department to hand out free turkeys Thursday
Holiday lights
Seasonal events light up the stateline