Art in Transit project brings RMTD bus station to life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A downtown Rockford bus station gets a face lift with help from students who love the arts.

The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) unveiled new mosaics Tuesday at its 501 W. State St. transfer center.

These eye catching instillations titled “Kallosal Kids” were inspired by art with interchangeable pieces that reflect different shapes.

Standing eight feet tall and nearly two and a half feet wide, the new pieces are displayed on the exterior walls of the bus station.

Thanks to funding by the Rockford Area Arts Council, 25 middle and high school students were able to put the pieces together through the art program, SPARK.

