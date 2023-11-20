YWCA calls for 2024 Woman of Achievement Award nominations

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nominations are now open for the YWCA Northwestern Illinois 2024 Women of Achievement awards.

The community of Northwestern Illinois are encouraged to nominate leaders who represent the mission for the YWCA in the pursuit of eliminating racism and empowering women.

All nominees must work in YWCA services areas of Boone, Winnebago, Stephenson or JoDaviess counties. In addition to completing the nomination form, a one-page letter of support should be submitted from someone other than the nominator.

Six individuals will be honored at the 2024 Leader Luncheon on March 4. The categories include: Business, Community Leadership, Mentorship, Professions, Promise and Racial Justice Award.

Nominators can download the form at the YWCA mission page at https://www.ywcanwil.org/women-of-achievement-awards/.

