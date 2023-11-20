YWCA accepting nominations for 2024 Women of Achievement Awards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nominations are now open for the YWCA Northwestern Illinois 2024 Women of Achievement Awards.

The 2024 Leader Luncheon XLIV is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 4 at the Tebala Event Center. Ginger Kerrick, the chief strategy officer of Barrios Technology and 30-year veteran of the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, is the keynote speaker of the event.

Six individuals will be recognized for excellence in business, community leadership, mentorship, professions, promise and racial justice.

Community members are encouraged to nominate leaders who represent the mission of the YWCA in the pursuit of eliminating racism and empowering women.

All nominees must work in YWCA services areas of Boone, Winnebago, Stephenson or Jo Daviess counties. In addition to completing the nomination form, a one-page letter of support should be submitted from someone other than the nominator.

Forms are available at the YWCA mission page https://www.ywcanwil.org/women-of-achievement-awards/.

The deadline for submissions in January 20, 2024.

