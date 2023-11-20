UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Athletic Director Kristina Navarro-Krupka died unexpectedly over the weekend, the university announced Monday.

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka had served as UW-Platteville’s athletic director for four years and was also its assistant chancellor.

In a statement, the university’s Chancellor Dr. Tammy K. Evetovich noted Navarro-Krupka had been pregnant at the time of her death and said the news of her passing left the UW-Platteville community “fill(ed) with both shock and sadness.”

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka

“She was an enthusiastic champion for the entire University of Wisconsin-Platteville, especially our student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff,” Evetovich continued. “I offer my condolences to her husband Nick, her family, her friends and the many, many people she impacted during her time at UW-Platteville. She will be greatly missed.”

In addition to her administrative roles, Navarro-Krupka, who grew up in Madison, taught five courses at the university and coordinated the graduate program in sports administration.

Wisconsin Badgers Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh expressed his condolences for the family, friends and coworkers of Navarro-Krupka.

“All of us in the Badger Athletic Department are greatly saddened to hear of the passing of UW-Platteville Director of Athletics Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka,” McIntosh said. “Kristina was a friend to a number of us at UW-Madison and a great partner to our department.”

The Badgers held training camp at UW-Platteville this summer, and Head Coach Luke Fickell said his staff loved the experience and environment away from Madison.

