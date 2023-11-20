Thanksgiving food alternatives for those with dietary restrictions

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanksgiving is a time for football, family, parades, and of course, food! However, as some chow down on turkey, others plan meticulously to find meals that fit within their dietary restrictions.

So whether you are gluten free, or a vegan, OSF Healthcare Dietitian Ashley Simper, joins Conor Hollingsworth on his 4p.m. show, to talk about tasty alternatives to your typical meals.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

