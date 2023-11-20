Project Graduation to host Cocoa Crawl in Elkhorn

Santa's hands and a cup of hot coco.(Pexels)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHORN, Wis. (WIFR) - Join Project Graduation for cocoa, treats and fun from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Nov. 25, in downtown Elkhorn.

Cocoa Crawl 2023 starts at Friends on the Square where families will receive a cocoa mug and card. The event encourages guests to enjoy strolling and visiting shops to enjoy the cocoa and treats.

Event goers should be sure to cast their votes for the best cocoa and sweet treat. Voters will be entered into a raffle for prizes.

Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family on Eventbrite.

Project Graduation is a non-profit that promotes graduation night safety.

