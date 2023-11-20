Inaugural Beloit Boutique Wedding Showcase puts several options for the bride and groom all in the same room

Wags of Love is one of dozens of vendors at the first Beloit Boutique Wedding Showcase Sunday...
Wags of Love is one of dozens of vendors at the first Beloit Boutique Wedding Showcase Sunday afternoon at Ironworks Hotel.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you were to ask Geronimo Hospitality Sales Manager Rachel Larson if she knew the best way for Stateline couples to plan for their big day this weekend. Her answer would most likely be, “I Do!”

“This is definitely a labor of love,” said Larson referring to the inaugural Beloit Boutique Wedding showcase. “It’s very special to see everybody come together and see it come to fruition. You put everything down on a piece of paper and hope that it comes the way that you wanted it to so we’re excited.”

A large turnout of brides and grooms took advantage of dozens of local vendors all under the same roof, Sunday at the Ironworks Hotel in Beloit. Florists, photographers, and wedding planners were among those on hand to help couples plan that dream wedding. There was also an opportunity to tour wedding night rooms at Ironworks Hotel and Hotel Goodwin, as well as potential wedding sites like Beloit Club and the Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin.

“We felt like there was a need in the area just to show what there is as far as vendors go,” said Larson. “Maybe you want to spend X amount of money on this or X amount of money on that, some of these vendors have custom packages or can offer different ideas specifically designed for you. All in all it can still be your dream wedding but just what that means to you.”

