Get a safe ride home this Thanksgiving in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Those celebrating Black Wednesday on the town this week can request a safe ride home thanks to a partnership between LaMonica Beverage Company and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies will provide rides from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 to those who call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line, 815-282-2600.

Rides will only be given to a residence, not to bars or other businesses in Winnebago County.

The opportunity, funded by LaMonica Beverage Company in Loves Park, is part of an effort to help keep the community safe during the holiday season.

Sheriff Caruana and LaMonica Beverages urge everyone to drive safely and responsibly, don’t drive impaired, distracted and always buckle up.

