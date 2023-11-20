Get a safe ride home this Thanksgiving in Winnebago County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Those celebrating Black Wednesday on the town this week can request a safe ride home thanks to a partnership between LaMonica Beverage Company and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies will provide rides from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 to those who call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line, 815-282-2600.

Rides will only be given to a residence, not to bars or other businesses in Winnebago County.

The opportunity, funded by LaMonica Beverage Company in Loves Park, is part of an effort to help keep the community safe during the holiday season.

Sheriff Caruana and LaMonica Beverages urge everyone to drive safely and responsibly, don’t drive impaired, distracted and always buckle up.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near U.S. 20 and I-39 interchange halts traffic...
Eastbound lanes of US 20 closed after car flips over into median
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Byron going to State
The Tigers fight their way into a state title game spot
More than a dozen area children were officially adopted into their forever homes Saturday, as...
Local families celebrate National Adoption Day

Latest News

Santa's hands and a cup of hot coco.
Project Graduation to host Cocoa Crawl in Elkhorn
Cloudy Today, Rain Tonight
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--11/20/23
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
MIKE TRIAL
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
play of the week
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
beloit wedding showcase