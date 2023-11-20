Freeport police investigate two shots-fired incidents

Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police responded to gunshots just after 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17., in the Shawnee Street and Benton Avenue area.

No injuries or property damage were reported, but officers found proof of a firearm being used in the area.

Later during the weekend, police responded to gunshots heard just before 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19, in the 500 block of West Broadway Street. At the scene, officers found two cars were hit, but no one was hurt during the gunfire.

Police believe both events were not random acts of violence and are further investigating the incidents. Anyone with information should contact the department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866- TIPSNOW.

