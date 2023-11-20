Football Frenzy Play of the Week - Semifinals

By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The high school semifinal round concluded Saturday. Byron and Lena-Winslow had their eye on getting to the title game. Both games were the closest games each team have had all season which gave us some impressive plays for our Football Frenzy Play of the Week. Where We highlight the best plays from the weekend and you pick the winner on the homepage of our website WIFR

1. Cobryn Lynch rushing TD

2. Schumaker to Lynch connection

3. Caden Considine pick

4. Brayden Knoll game-winning TD

