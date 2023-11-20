Eastbound lanes of U.S. 20 closed after car flips over into median

Single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near U.S. 20 and I-39 interchange halts traffic...
Single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near U.S. 20 and I-39 interchange halts traffic already slowed down due to construction.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of U.S. 20 near a construction zone now becomes an accident reconstruction zone. After a serious rollover accident Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near the U.S. 20 and I-39 interchange. The one-car rollover brings out dozens of emergency personnel.. The eastbound lanes were shut down in the area causing traffic to be detoured south at the interchange. We know at least three ambulances were called to the scene, but no information has been released yet on the extent of any injuries.

