ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Light rain this afternoon with rain showers likely tonight. Rain showers possible through noon tomorrow. Cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 40′s. Increasing clouds on Thanksgiving with highs in the low 40′s. 30′s for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.