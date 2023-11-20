Budget and stay safe while Black Friday shopping

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Black Friday is days away and shoppers are filling their wallets, ready to splurge on the best deals.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 130 million people plan to shop on Black Friday this year, which is 67% drop from last year.

“It’s just a fantastic item for any adult in your household,” said Amanda Coudron, Walmart’s store manager.

As items get picked off shelves and stores prepare for one of the busiest shopping days, Black Friday, stores like Walmart get in the holiday spirit with sweet deals.

“We do have a TCL 65-inch TV that’s $228 this year. We also have a black stone griddle that’s $99 and one of the other items that everyone’s after is our Apple airpod pros that are going to be $169 this year,” Coudron explains.

Coudron says it’s not just technology topping everyone’s list. Popular toys we grew up with are also making a comeback.

“I am seeing a spike in Barbie coming back, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, even the Easy Bake oven,” said Coudron.

If you want to save money while Black Friday shopping, make a game plan beforehand, so you know what you’re going to buy before you buy it. Use social media to pay attention and keep up to online deals and also have a holiday budget to limit yourself.

“Make sure you’re doing your research when you’re shopping. There’s no shortage of product reviews available online. Customers are spreading their shopping out,” said Stacey Keating with CBL Properties in Rockford.

Keating stresses that yes, budgeting is important, but safety in the store is also top priority. She says CherryVale Mall increases its mall security and police coverage from Black Friday through the end of the year.

“If you’re leaving merchandise in your car be sure to lock your vehicle, hide items of value in the trunk of your car to keep them out of sight. And then be aware as you would anywhere. Be aware of your surroundings,” Keating warns.

CherryVale says retailers enforce their own rules regarding security. The mall also holds yearly educational safety trainings to help store managers.

CherryVale also offers a “Dear Santa Giveaway”, visit the Santa set and receive an ornament with a QR code that will take you to a link to enter into, and possibly win, a $2k shopping spree. The contest will be open until December 15.

