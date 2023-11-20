Boylan alum and Vikings DT Dean Lowry suffers season-ending injury

MINNEAPOLIS (WIFR) - For a second consecutive season, Dean Lowry’s season is ending earlier than expected. During Minnesota’s Sunday night matchup against Denver, Lowry tore his pectoral muscle and will require surgery, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Monday.

During the 2023 offseason, Lowry signed a two-year, $8.5-million contract to join the Vikings. The move came after Lowry spent seven years with the Packers, and from 2018 to 2022 Lowry started 71 consecutive games for the Pack. In 2022, Lowry suffered a season-ending calf injury in week 15 with Green Bay.

Through 11 games this season, Lowry played in nine for Minnesota and picked up three starts. The Rockford product ends his year with 14 total tackles, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.

