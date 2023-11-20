Beloit reveals schedule for Grand Lighted Holiday Parade

The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season.
The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season.(Mark Preuschl | City of Beloit)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Beloit released the rough schedule for this year’s Grand Lighted Holiday Parade, along with details about the route.

The parade will end in a more spectacular fashion this year with a fireworks show now capping the event, organizers said.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 24, when the bands take the stage at First National Bank Plaza, according to the schedule. About an hour later, the star of the show – Santa Claus himself – arrives to help light up the tree. Here’s the full lineup (taken from the city schedule):

  • 5 p.m. – Live music starts at First National Bank Plaza
  • 6 p.m. – Santa arrives and the tree lighting begins
  • 6:15 p.m. – Lighted parade begins along Grand Ave. (from 3rd Street to Hoarce White Park)
  • 7 p.m. – Photos and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Walnut Creek Awards, 400 E. Grand Ave.

Parade Route:

Map of Grand Lighted Holiday Parade route
Map of Grand Lighted Holiday Parade route(City of Beloit)

A city spokesperson noted the Downtown Beloit Association is working with Beloit emergency services to provide extra security for the event. She added parade attendees should expect to see more police cars, snowplows, and other city vehicles in the area.

Poster for Grand Lighted Holiday Parade
Poster for Grand Lighted Holiday Parade(City of Beloit)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near U.S. 20 and I-39 interchange halts traffic...
Eastbound lanes of US 20 closed after car flips over into median
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
North Park Fire Station breaks ground on new fire station
North Park Fire breaks ground on new fire station

Latest News

Dameria Giwa-Finley
Rockford woman convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing
Rain Ends this Morning
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--11/21/23
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Police identify man shot on Evelyn Street in Rockford
Officials weigh their options Monday on ways they can give back to the city of Rockford...
$31M surplus revealed from 2022 Rockford city budget
Officials weigh their options Monday on ways they can give back to the city of Rockford...
$31M surplus revealed from 2022 Rockford city budget