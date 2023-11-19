The Tigers fight their way into a state title game spot

LOMBARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Tigers had their eye on the state title game since training camp. The only thing in their way was Montini Catholic for the semifinals.

Although it was a close game, Byron came up defensively with an interception from Caden Considine and were able to capitalize with a game-winning touchdown from Brayden Knoll. The tigers are headed to Normal to play Mount Carmel next Friday at 4.

