Midwest Family Media helps Salvation Army of Winnebago County fill its food pantry

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Midwest Family Media hosted its ‘Feed the Need’ event on Saturday to help out the Salvation Army of Winnebago County.

They were at the two Valli Produce locations in the Rockford area, collecting non-perishable food items for the non-profit.

Shan Johnson with the local Salvation Army says the items they receive from this event keeps the pantry stocked. This year, almost 500 local families a month rely on these items to feed their families. Last year 270 families a month visited the pantry. Johnson says they sometimes struggle to stay open five days a week because of the high demand for those items and low supply of it.

“What we collect at this time of year keeps our pantry going for at least a few months. I will tell you it is tough to keep this pantry stocked with the prices of food. Our current food bank, they are not able to meet a lot of our needs this year,” says Johnson.

“When you are on the radio station, you talk to different people at different stages of their day. It just takes a couple of seconds to come in and make a difference. When we connect with them, they come here, they make that completion, they feel good about it. That’s what it’s all about is making a difference in our community.” says Rockford radio talent Steve Summers.

Sunday will be the last day for feed the need. Those interested can bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations to either of the Valli Produce locations. One of them is at 5880 E. State St. in Rockford. The other is at 6550 N. Alpine Rd. in Loves Park. There will be tables set up until 4 p.m.

