Lena-Winslow heads to their fourth straight Class 1A state title game

Making them the first team in Class 1A to appear in four straight
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Class 1A three-time reigning State Champions Lena-Winslow took on #3 Chicago Hope Academy with their eyes being on attending their fourth straight title game.

Although the game was close, the Panthers came out on top and are heading to Hancock Stadium in Normal to seek their fourth straight state title next Friday.

