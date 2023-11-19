Lena-Winslow heads to their fourth straight Class 1A state title game

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Class 1A three-time reigning State Champions Lena-Winslow took on #3 Chicago Hope Academy with their eyes being on attending their fourth straight title game.

Although the game was close, the Panthers came out on top and are heading to Hancock Stadium in Normal to seek their fourth straight state title next Friday.

