Harlem High School student tells story of family member for Veterans project

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Harlem High School student becomes the second person in his family to tell a story about the local Veterans he is related to.

Senior Ian Elliott is one of several students to participate in the Harlem Vets Project. Students tell the stories of hometown heroes through a short documentary. Ian’s older brother interviewed their grandpa for his project and Ian shared the story of his grandpa’s brother.

The students who are a part of this project shared their work with the community on Saturday.

“I learned a whole lot about what the Veterans and people who served during the Vietnam time went through and how many struggles they had not only during their service but after their service. my great uncle is still struggling with PTSD 50 years later,” says Elliott.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

