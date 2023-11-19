60+ Rockford area vendors show up for Holiday Blitz Craft Show

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a chance to get your holiday shopping done early and support local vendors at the 6th Annual Holiday Blitz Craft and Vendor show.

This two-day event features more than 60 crafters, some of which are from the Rockford area while others drove an hour and a half to sell their items. Saturday’s show drew in roughly 500 people. and event coordinator Karley Long says this number is no surprise since these items could make a good gift for the holidays.

“A lot of these people got hit really hard with COVID so they turned to crafting because they couldn’t work. A lot of these people have been working on their craft and it’s great to shop local during the holidays,” says Long.

Those who didn’t have a chance to go on Saturday can go on Sunday. The show runs between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Stateline Sports Center located at 7939 Burden Rd. in Machesney Park.

There is a small admission fee but those proceeds go back into the local travel and recreational softball programs who use the sports center.

