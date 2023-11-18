First openly gay player with NHL contract makes his debut at the BMO Center

Luke Prokop makes his NHL debut
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was also a historic night at the BMO where Milwaukee Admirals defenceman Luke Prokop made his AHL debut Friday. Making him the first openly gay player under an NHL contract to appear in an AHL game. Prokop taking the ice Friday against the Hogs will be written in the hockey history books.

