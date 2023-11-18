Edgebrook rings in holiday season with tree lighting

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 200 residents showed up at the Edgebrook Shopping Center for its annual tree lighting Friday evening.

The tree is a 20-year-old 20-foot Canadian Fir found at a local tree farm. Choirs from Rockford Lutheran and Boylan High Schools sang holiday carols for the audience to cap off this family tradition.

“We have a lot of new merchants here in the last year and a half and a lot of them are locally owned so they’re very community minded. Last year after the cold Norm’s Piggy Pen and Quaint, one of our newest shops, decided to do free hot chocolate for everyone here tonight,” says Edgebrook Marketing Coordinator Sandy Dingus.

23 News’ very own Mark Henderson, Kayleigh Randle, and Marta Berglund were in attendance to lead the countdown.

